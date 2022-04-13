‘Child Abuse and Neglect Awareness Month’ proclaimed in Clinton County

At Clinton County Job and Family Services (JFS) on Wednesday, staff made it a point to “Wear Blue to Work Day” in support of abused and neglected children in the county. Employees there also observed Amanda Carter Remembrance Day. Clinton County commissioners at the same time proclaimed the month of April 2022 as “Child Abuse and Neglect Awareness Month”. In 2021, the county JFS’ Child Protection Unit received 1,423 reports of suspected child abuse or neglect.

At Clinton County Job and Family Services (JFS) on Wednesday, staff made it a point to "Wear Blue to Work Day" in support of abused and neglected children in the county. Employees there also observed Amanda Carter Remembrance Day. Clinton County commissioners at the same time proclaimed the month of April 2022 as "Child Abuse and Neglect Awareness Month". In 2021, the county JFS' Child Protection Unit received 1,423 reports of suspected child abuse or neglect.