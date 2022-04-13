Webb Road water tower getting a paint job

The Western Water Company water tower at the end of South Webb Road in Adams Township is having its tank painted. On Wednesday, workers were inside the tank sandblasting, said Western Water General Manager Scott Kirk. The skirt hanging around the tower is used to contain debris from the work, he explained. The general time frame to have the water tower back in service is early June. Roughly speaking, and depending on the paint system, a water tank needs to be painted inside and out about every 15 years, he said.

