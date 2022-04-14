Wilmington College holding Earth Day/Ag Day featuring pop-up parks

WILMINGTON — Campus parking spaces will transform into public spaces April 21 when Wilmington College observes its 11th annual Earth Day/Ag Day with an event called PARK(ing) Day, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., near the Center for the Sciences and Agriculture, at College and Elm streets.

PARK(ing) Day is an event in which participants turn vehicular parking spots into environment-friendly spaces to share with and educate the public about “feeding the planet that feeds us.” These practices feature protecting the environment, the importance of agriculture and the drive for sustainability.

The pop-up parks can include any non-permanent fixtures or features, such as lawn chairs, hammocks, yard games or concessions. Participants are encouraged to include interactive displays or activities that celebrate the outdoors or natural spaces. Prizes will be given for the top three most creative pop-up parks.

The public is welcome to participate or simply stop by and observe the proceedings.

Dr. Corey Cockerill, professor of communication arts and agriculture, teaches the Introduction to Agricultural Communications class, which is sponsoring the unique event.

“I’m super proud of my students for all of their hard work in planning and organizing this event,” she said, noting that, throughout the day, visitors can explore the various parking spaces sponsored by clubs and organizations on campus. T-shirts and crewneck sweatshirts will be for sale, with an opportunity to tie-dye the new apparel.

Giveaways include pine trees offered by the Clinton Soil and Water District; geranium seeds given by WC’s Agriculture Department and scones and coffee, sponsored by Kava Haus.

Elise Snarr, a member of the Eco Club, expressed her excitement for the upcoming event.

“It’s very exciting to see so many students and faculty come together to recognize and celebrate the connection between agriculture and the Earth,” she said. “This event is a wonderful opportunity to build a relationship with the Earth and educate the community on how to take care of it.”

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_EarthDay-AgDay22.jpg

Pop-up parks featured in twist on event