Ohio: New jobless claims drop, continued claims rise

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans filed 13,788 initial traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 3,874 fewer than the previous week.

The state’s residents filed 50,520 continued traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 3,202 more than the previous week.

The total number of traditional claims filed April 3-9 was 64,308.

Ohio’s unemployment rate in February was 4.2%. The national unemployment rate in February was 3.8%.

Ohio’s labor force participation rate in February was 61.5%. The national labor force participation rate in February was 62.3%.

The latest unemployment statistics reported by the State of Ohio. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_ohio-jobless-graphic.jpg The latest unemployment statistics reported by the State of Ohio. ODJFS