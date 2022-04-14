Jefferson Alumni sets alumni banquet

The Jefferson Alumni Association is calling all former “Jeffersonians.”

Plans are being made to move forward with the 99th Jefferson Alumni Banquet to be held at the Westboro United Methodist Church Fellowship room in Westboro on Saturday evening, June 11.

The Honor Classes of 2022 will be recognized — the Classes of 1947, 1952 and 1957.

Social time begins at 4:30 p.m. with dinner by McCoy’s Catering starting at 5 p.m. Please notify all your friends and especially “graduates” of Jefferson Township High School, and don’t forget to mark your calendars for Saturday evening, June 11.

Be sure to bring all your favorite Jefferson memories with you; there will be a display of Jefferson memorabilia.

Pre-registration is requested but not required, in order that proper dinner arrangements can be made. Call 937-783-8005 for more information and/or to receive an invitation with a dinner reservation form to send in.

The Jefferson basketball team of 1957, from left: front, Fred Ginther, Melvin Chamberlin, Dale Carpenter, Jerry Osborn, Jess Cromer, and Marvin Chamberlin; and, back, Coach Glenn Osborn, Robert Farris, Roger Crosley, Jim Rankin, Wardie Farris, Jerry Hamm, Jess Combs, and Dean Reed. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_bball-team.jpg The Jefferson basketball team of 1957, from left: front, Fred Ginther, Melvin Chamberlin, Dale Carpenter, Jerry Osborn, Jess Cromer, and Marvin Chamberlin; and, back, Coach Glenn Osborn, Robert Farris, Roger Crosley, Jim Rankin, Wardie Farris, Jerry Hamm, Jess Combs, and Dean Reed. Submitted photo