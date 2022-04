NEW VIENNA — The name of the victim of the fatal house fire in New Vienna has been released.

Daniel K. Lawson, 37, of New Vienna died in the fire at 196 W. Church St. Tuesday, April 12, according to a news release from New Vienna Police Chief Darnell Pate Jr.

The fire was reported to the Clinton-Highland Joint Fire District at 5:24 a.m. Tuesday; flames and smoke were visible from the front of the structure.

The investigation by the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office is ongoing.

