Wilmington Elementary students set to Step-Up

WILMINGTON — Holmes and Denver Elementary Schools recently held a special event for Pre-K through fourth-grade students and families.

Starting the school year in a new classroom or building, with new teachers and routines, can be a little overwhelming for young students. To ease the transition, families were invited to bring their children to the elementary school their child would attend in 2022-23, pick up a “passport”, and start their journey through the classrooms and buildings, earning stamps along the way.

Children met new teachers, saw classrooms for the next grade, checked out the music room and the gym, found their way to the cafeteria and more.

First-grade teacher Stephanie Nelson said, “It was so successful that, when one kindergartner I met at Thursday evening Step-Up Night saw me on Friday morning, she was so excited about starting first grade that she followed me to my room with her breakfast in tow and announced that she is ‘ready for first grade’.

“Sadly, I had to let her know she is still in kindergarten for a little while longer, but I look forward to eating lots of breakfasts with her next school year. With a hug and a smile, I sent her back to kindergarten land.”

There were lots of smiling faces and filled passports by the end of the evening.

Coming up in May, current fifth-graders will have their own unique step-up visit to the middle school during the school day.

This fall, parents and students will have another opportunity to visit the buildings and meet staff during open houses in each building.

For more information regarding school events, please visit the school website www.wilmingtoncityschools.com .

Shown are Mrs. Amber Corcoran and (behind her) Mrs. Taylor Rains, with student Madison Phillips and her aunt, Tarrah Hicks. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_IMG_3964.jpg Shown are Mrs. Amber Corcoran and (behind her) Mrs. Taylor Rains, with student Madison Phillips and her aunt, Tarrah Hicks. Submitted photos Shown are Alessia Marques and Annabelle Marques with parents Jessica Brunk and Guillermo Marques. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_IMG_5361.jpg Shown are Alessia Marques and Annabelle Marques with parents Jessica Brunk and Guillermo Marques. Submitted photos