Local Briefs: Wilmington begins enforcing tall grass/weeds standards; BOE sets special meeting; CMHA board to meet

City’s tall grass reminder

The city of Wilmington began to enforce its seasonal weed and grass ordinance beginning Friday, April 15.

This is a reminder to property owners that grass and weeds in excess of 10 inches will be tagged for removal. If cutting is not completed within five days of the violation posting, the city will cut the grass at the property owner’s expense.

For the full ordinance, visit https://bit.ly/3L2o4hf . If you have any questions, call 937-382-5134.

CMHA board to meet

A regular monthly meeting of the Clinton Metropolitan Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 20 in the Board Room at 478 Thorne Ave., Wilmington. This meeting is open to the public.

If you would like to be placed on the agenda, please call Kathy Collins by 5 p.m. Monday, April 18 at 937-382-5749, ext 3.

BOE sets meeting

Clinton County Board of Elections will hold a special meeting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 20 for the purpose of primary election preparation, and any other business that may come before the board. The meeting will be held in the Clinton County Annex building at 111 S. Nelson Ave. Wilmington.