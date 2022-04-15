Freedom Riders 4-H learns safety

The Clinton County Freedom Riders 4-H Club met at the Mann O Mann Stables, the club’s sixth meeting this year.

We learned the quadrants of the horse when in showmanship. We had health and safety notes by Ally and Jacob. Ally’s tips were: never walk behind the horse without caution and always make sure to wear appropriate clothing and footwear. Jacob asked everyone to be careful around horses and never yell.

The Cloverbuds met up and made little paper ponies. Kairi did a presentation about the six different breeds of Arabian horses. Jenna brought her horse she is leasing, Traveler, and everyone enjoyed being able to get to know him and pet him.

Nicole taught us that you never want your show halter to be loose because it will not look as nice and proper.

To end the night, the parents took the riders’ spots and tried to show the horses, with us kids coaching.

President Kairi Hutchinson giving her demo about Arabians. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_IMG_2378.jpg President Kairi Hutchinson giving her demo about Arabians. Kairi Hutchinson with Buddy in showmanship https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_IMG_2380.jpg Kairi Hutchinson with Buddy in showmanship From left are horse and rider: Buddy and Peyton Ober; Abby and Jenna Hanlon; Gisele and Kaylin Fawcett; and Traveler and Nicole Longenecker https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_IMG_2381.jpg From left are horse and rider: Buddy and Peyton Ober; Abby and Jenna Hanlon; Gisele and Kaylin Fawcett; and Traveler and Nicole Longenecker