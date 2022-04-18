TODAY IN HISTORY

Today is Monday, April 18, the 108th day of 2022. There are 257 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On April 18, 1775, Paul Revere began his famous ride from Charlestown to Lexington, Massachusetts, warning colonists that British Regular troops were approaching.

On this date:

In 1865, Confederate Gen. Joseph E. Johnston surrendered to Union Maj. Gen. William T. Sherman near Durham Station in North Carolina.

In 1906, a devastating earthquake struck San Francisco, followed by raging fires; estimates of the final death toll range between 3,000 and 6,000.

In 1923, the first game was played at the original Yankee Stadium in New York; the Yankees defeated the Boston Red Sox 4-1.

In 1955, physicist Albert Einstein died in Princeton, New Jersey, at age 76.

In 1966, Bill Russell was named player-coach of the Boston Celtics, becoming the NBA’s first Black coach.

In 1978, the Senate approved the Panama Canal Treaty, providing for the complete turnover of control of the waterway to Panama on the last day of 1999.

In 1983, 63 people, including 17 Americans, were killed at the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, by a suicide bomber.

In 2002, police arrested actor Robert Blake in the shooting death of his wife, Bonny Lee Bakley, nearly a year earlier (Blake was acquitted at his criminal trial but found liable in a civil trial).

In 2015, a ship believed to be carrying more than 800 migrants from Africa sank in the Mediterranean off Libya; only about 30 people were rescued.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Hayley Mills is 76. Actor James Woods is 75. Actor Rick Moranis is 69. Actor Eric Roberts is 66. Actor Jane Leeves is 61. Ventriloquist-comedian Jeff Dunham is 60. Talk show host Conan O’Brien is 59. Actor Eric McCormack is 59. Actor Melissa Joan Hart is 46. Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian is 43. Detroit Tigers first baseman and DH Miguel Cabrera is 39.