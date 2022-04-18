‘Revisit New Burlington’ at History Center event

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Historical Society will host “50 Years After: Revisiting New Burlington” at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 25.

The event will feature a discussion with John Baskin, author of “New Burlington: The Life & Death of an American Village” and a collection of photography from the book.

The History Center, Wilmington College students, and Baskin will reflect upon the legacy of New Burlington, and its place in the story of the American small town, 50 years following the loss of this rural community as part of the creation of Caesar Creek Lake State Park.

Multiple images from Baskin’s 1976 book will be on display.

Refreshments will be served; the public is welcome and encouraged to attend.

The event is hosted at the Clinton County History Center, 149 E. Locust St, Wilmington. Visit www.ClintonCountyHistory.org for more information.

“Revisit” New Burlington with a visit to the Clinton County History Center on April 25. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_Postcard-A-New-Burlington-Talk-2022-Copy.jpg “Revisit” New Burlington with a visit to the Clinton County History Center on April 25.