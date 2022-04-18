UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] .

Wednesday, April 20

• Books and Brews Book Club at Wilmington Public Library for adults meets at TinCap Cidery on the third Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. and discusses books from a variety of genres. Call the library at 937-382-2417 or visit the library to pick up a copy of the current book.

Thursday, April 21

• Blanchester community blood drive 2:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21 at Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St. Everyone who registers to donate receives the “Giving is Good” t-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

• Dungeoning and Dragoning at Wilmington Public Library. Go on an adventure, do daring deeds, slay a dragon (or befriend one!), find treasure, and have a marvelous time with Dungeons and Dragons 4 p.m. Thursday, April 21. Space is limited, please sign up at the WPL circulation desk, or by calling 937-382-2417.

Saturday, April 23

• “Earth Day Experience: Sustainability from A to Z” free day-long opportunity to re-think sustainability and recycling in a different way with hands-on demonstrations, science activities, music, art and fun for kids of any age 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 23, presented by Main Street Wilmington. Event will wrap throughout downtown to its primary sponsor location AZEK/TimberTech on Prairie Avenue. Participants can start at Xidas Park and visit the downtown demonstrations then hop a trolley out to the AZEK/TimberTech Demonstration Barn.

• Clean-Up Wilmington: Volunteers needed 8:30-11 a.m. Saturday, April 23. Volunteers will break up into four teams with all walking routes — each under 1.5 miles — beginning and ending at 42 W. Sugartree St. All equipment will be provided. Wear comfortable closed-toe walking shoes.

• Blanchester Police Fundraiser at 5 p.m. April 23. Cost $25 per person includes catered dinner with dessert and two raffle tickets. Also a split the pot offered. To RSVP, call or text 937-725-7797.

• Standout in support of Ukraine noon- 1 p.m., corner of Locust and South South Streets, Wilmington. Rain or shine. Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) and Empathy Surplus Network USA, sponsors, encourage signs promoting freedom, democracy, and peace. Limited number of signs available on site.

Fri-Sun., April 22-24

• “Mock-Fest” celebrating the art of the mockumentary movie April 22, 23 & 24 at the Murphy Theatre. Friday, “A Mighty Wind” at 8 p.m.; Saturday, “Best In Show” at 5 p.m. and “This is Spinal Tap” at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, “Waiting For Guffman” at 2 p.m. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

Monday, April 25

• “50 Years After: Revisiting New Burlington” at Clinton County History Center, 149 E. Locust St., Wilmington, 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 25. Features discussion with John Baskin, author of “New Burlington: The Life & Death of an American Village” and collection of photography from the book. History Center and Wilmington College students will reflect upon the legacy of New Burlington. Refreshments will be served; public welcome.

• SRWW Joint Fire District community blood drive 2:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, April 25 at 179 South Jackson St., Sabina. Everyone who registers to donate receives the “Giving is Good” t-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Tuesday, April 26

• Friends of the Library meeting at the Wilmington Public Library 2:30 p.m. April 26. You can support the library by joining the Friends of the Library which conducts fundraisers, assists with programs, and generally volunteers where it can to aid the library and its mission. New members always welcome.

Thursday, April 28

• Free dinner for the community 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, April 28 in the Fellowship Hall of Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester. Enjoy a delicious meal of ham, mac & cheese, green beans, salad, dessert and drinks. All are welcome at the corner of Center & Wright Streets. For more information, call 937-783-3655.

Saturday, April 30

• McGuffey Lane rocks the Murphy Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

• Tire Recycling Event by Clinton County SWMD. Clinton County residents only; no businesses. Accepting passenger/light truck tires up to 17-inch rim size. $1/tire, cash only; max of 10 tires per household. Online registration required by April 28 at www.co.clinton.oh.us/Recycling . To be held 9 a.m.-noon at CC Engineer’s Office.

Friday, May 6

• Blessid Union of Souls at the Murphy Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

Saturday, May 7

• Wilmington Garden Club Plant Sale featuring a plethora of plants and local crafters 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 7 at the Clinton County History Center in Wilmington.

Sunday, May 8

• Mike Albert Tribute to Elvis Presley special Mother’s Day matinee concert at the Murphy Theatre at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 8. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

Saturday, May 14

• Clinton County Farmers’ Market returns Saturday, May 14 (through Oct. 15) from 8:30 a.m.-noon at a new location — Clinton County Courthouse Square, on the Main Street side between South and Walnut Streets in downtown Wilmington. Learn more at www.clintoncountyfarmersmarket.com or follow on Facebook @ClintonCountyFarmersMarket for weekly events and happenings.

Saturday, May 28

• The Motown Sounds of Touch tribute at the Murphy Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 28. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .