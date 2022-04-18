Local Briefs: Washington Twp. Clean Up Days set; Gibson Road work slated; Board of elections to run test

Gibson Road work slated

Gibson Road will be closed for bridge maintenance beginning Monday, April 25, weather permitting, according to the Clinton County Engineer’s Office.

This bridge is located between SR 350 E and SR 28 E in Clark Township. The last address accessible from the north (SR 350 E) is 1991 Gibson Road and the last address accessible from the south (SR 28 E) is 1893 Gibson Road.

The project is anticipated to take one week, weather permitting.

Wash. Twp. Clean Up Days set

Washington Township is hosting Clean Up Days Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24. The event is open to Washington Township residents of Clinton County.

Dumpsters will be located at the Township Hall at 162 SR 350 East, Cuba.

Items not accepted: Appliances, A/C, batteries, boats, hazardous waste, household trash, liquids, paint, refrigerators, and tires.

BOE to test on April 28

The Clinton County Board of Elections will conduct a public test of ballots and equipment at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, April 28 for the 2022 Primary Election to be held on May 3.

The test will be held at the Clinton County Board of Elections at 111 S. Nelson Ave. Ste, 4, Wilmington.