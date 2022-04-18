WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between April 11 and April 15:

• Kyle Weatherington, 29, of Williamsport, Ohio, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail, license suspended from April 14, 2022-April 14, 2023, fined $1,075, assessed $170 court costs. Weatherington must take part in reporting probation. The license was destroyed. ALS vacated. Driving privileges were granted effective April 29. An additional O.V.I. charge along with a marked lane violation and an expired tag charge were dismissed.

• Gaige Snow, 20, of Wilmington, failure to comply, resisting arrest, sentenced to 120 days in jail, license suspended from April 14, 2022-April 14, 2023, fined $1,250, assessed $340 court costs. Additional charges of obstruction and drug instrument possession were dismissed.

• Derek Hook, 38, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), license suspended from April 14, 2022-April 14, 2023, fined $1,075, assessed $170 court costs. Hook must take part in reporting probation and complete a three-day driver intervention program. The license was destroyed. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective April 28. A lighting violation was dismissed.

• Jason Harris, 39, of Wilmington, two counts of trespassing, sentenced to 60 days in jail, fined $500, assessed $340 court costs. Harris must have no contact with any private residence in Clinton County where he isn’t invited.

• Cody Curry, 26, of Clarksville, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge Curry must complete two years of non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. Additional charges of O.V.I.-low breathalyzer, two counts of failure to control, and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• David Bolling, 30, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from a domestic violence charge. Bolling must take part in supervised probation.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_gavel-pic-3.jpg

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574