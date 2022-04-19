CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 1:19 a.m. on April 9, deputies responded to a New Vienna residence on Lacy Road in reference to a theft that occurred last spring. The report lists $86,000 in cash, 100-foot electric cord, and ten clozapine pills were stolen from a 61-year-old New Vienna male. The report indicates the suspect is known to the victim.

• At 9:59 a.m. on April 13, a 53-year-old Wilmington/Chester Township male reported his truck was stolen from his business on State Route 73 Wet in Wilmington/Chester Township. The report lists a white Toyota Tundra as the stolen vehicle. A 26-year-old Wilmington male and a 43-year-old male were listed as suspects.

• At 9:03 a.m. on April 11, a staff member of a school on Oak Drive advised deputies that a teacher found a container with a white crystal substance.

• At 9:14 p.m. on April 14, a stolen utility was found and recovered at the 1800 block of State Route 134 North in Wilmington/Union Township.

• At 12:39 p.m. on April 12, a 68-year-old Middletown male reported a firearm of his was stolen from him at a gun show in November on Gano Road.

• At 1:23 p.m. on April 9, a 42-year-old Wilmington/Liberty Township male reported a protection order violation had been violated.

• At 9:12 p.m. on April 8, deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle report around Cuba Road and U.S. 68 South in Cuba/Washington Township. According to the report, deputies located a small plastic bag of suspected meth.

• At 4:35 p.m. on April 11, deputies received a report of a 2007 Hummer being vandalized on Main Street in Port William/Liberty Township.

• At 7:13 p.m. on April 13, a 36-year-old Wilmington/Vernon Township female reported a catalytic converter was stolen from her vehicle. This was after the vehicle was loaned to someone and later returned. The report lists a 34-year-old Midland male as the suspect.

• At 9:01 a.m. on April 12, a business in Midland/Jefferson Township reported a catalytic converter was stolen from them.

• At 6:04 p.m. on April 13, a 47-year-old Clarksville female reported he was the victim of identity fraud.

• At 3:01 a.m. on April 9, a male reported $2,011 was stolen from his 71-year-old stepfather from Wilmington/Liberty Township “who is elderly and bedridden” by the victim’s girlfriend.

• At 12:10 p.m. on April 8, a business on Gillam Road in Wilmington/Liberty Township reported a theft. The report indicates $4,655 in cash was stolen.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_CC-Sheriffs-Office-3.jpg

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574