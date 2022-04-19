Update on City of Wilmington’s gas supplier

WILMINGTON – Volunteer Energy Services, Inc., the city’s natural gas aggregation supplier, has filed for bankruptcy protection in federal court in Columbus.

However, the filing won’t disrupt natural gas service for Wilmington residents, the city announced Tuesday in a news release.

Participants in the program will be reassigned to CenterPoint Energy Ohio. In the meantime, the city is working with Buckeye Energy Brokers on a new plan that is targeting a mid-June mailing for an August start.

Customers may soon receive (or already received) a letter in the mail telling them about the bankruptcy filing and that they will be placed on their electric utility’s “standard service offer” or gas utility’s “standard choice offer.”

Residents do not need to do anything at this time.

If supplied by the local utility in June, residents will be automatically re-enrolled in the city’s program for an August start.

Buckeye Energy Brokers, Inc. “provides local governments with deregulated energy consulting to achieve buying leverage, risk mitigation, budget predictability, costs control and potential savings by aggregating residential and commercial customers and procuring deregulated energy.” For more information visit www.buckeyeenergybrokers.com .

