Clinton Co. On-Target 4-H Club meets

The Clinton County On-Target 4-H Club met at the Clinton County Farmers and Sportsman Association Club on Monday, April 11 at 6:35 p.m. with 25 in attendance. President Mikala Hatfield opened the meeting.

Forest Leis led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance and Bryce Huffman led the 4-H Pledge. Judy Hatfield gave the Secretary’s Report. Forest Leis gave the Treasurer’s Report.

Dave Chesney discussed the raffle. Extra t-shirts and hoodies order weredue. Judy Hatfield will take the order at the archery and shotgun shoot on Saturday, April 16 also.

Guest speaker Deputy Brandon Wooten talked about his experience in law enforcement. He quizzed the members on safety.

A lot of good questions were asked of Deputy Wooten. Clinton County On-Target thanked him for taking time out of his busy schedule to talk to our club members.

Member Minutes were: Quinton Smith on 4-H Camp, Cloverbud Camp and being a camp counselor; Mikala Hatfield on Junior Fair Board; Stanley Chesney on his Diamond Infinite Edge bow; and Colt Thompson on his Mossberg 500 Youth 12-gauge rifle that his dad won at the NWTF dinner. All did a wonderful job on their Member Minutes.

Member minutes for May will be Taylor Colwell, Holden Balon, Isaac Chesney, Sam Jordan, and Ellie Smith.

The Archery/Shotgun Shoot was on Saturday.

The next business meeting will be on Monday, May 9 at 6:30 p.m.; and the Rifle/Pistol Shoot will be on Saturday, May 14 at 9 a.m.

The meeting adjourned at 7:36 p.m.

Deputy Brandon Wooten was the guest speaker at the Clinton County On-Target 4-H Club meeting. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_deputy-speaks.jpg Deputy Brandon Wooten was the guest speaker at the Clinton County On-Target 4-H Club meeting. Stanley Chesney demonstrating his Diamond Infinite Edge bow. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_stanley.jpg Stanley Chesney demonstrating his Diamond Infinite Edge bow.