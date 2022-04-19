WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between April 11 and April 15:

• Bryce Young, 23, of Hillsboro, criminal damages, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Young must have no contact with the victims, must take part in non-reporting probation for two years, and pay restitution.

• T.J. Harris, 28, of Wilmington, persistent disorderly conduct, fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from a domestic violence charge. An ACDA charge was dismissed.

• Andre Crawley, 35, of Wilmington, assault, fined $100, assessed $170 court costs.

• Tyler Bernard, 28, of Xenia, driving under suspension, fined $350, assessed $170 court costs. A marked lane violation was dismissed.

• William Schwartz, 30, of West Carroll, going 94 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Schwartz.

• Christopher Gieczys, 40, of Lewis Center, going 99 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived b Gieczys.

• Maurice Watson, 19, of Blacklick, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Watson.

• Nancy Sullivan, 74, of Galloway, going in 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Sullivan.

• Zachary Breyer, 25, of Cincinnati, intoxicated pedestrian, fined $30, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Breyer.

• Austen Barnes, 30, of Edgewood, going 94 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Barnes.

• Jeri Whaley, 41, of Piketon, theft. Sentencing stayed to allow Whaley to complete diversion, pay restitution, and write a letter of apology.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_gavel-pic-5.jpg

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574