Clinton-Massie names new elementary school principal

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Waynesville Elementary School assistant principal has been named principal for Clinton-Massie Elementary starting this upcoming academic year.

“I am honored and very excited to become the next principal at Clinton-Massie Elementary School. I will prioritize building strong relationships with our staff, students, and parents from the start. I’m looking forward to working together with the common goal of doing what’s best for kids,” said Brian Byrer.

“My door is always open, and I can’t wait to meet everyone!” he said.

Byrer began his career in education as a fourth- and fifth-grade teacher at Gahanna Jefferson Public Schools. He then moved to Hilliard City Schools where he taught first and second grades.

While at Hillard he also served as the grant coordinator for the 21st Century Community Learning Center and completed his administrative internship.

During this school year as an assistant principal he has taken on the role of OTES (Ohio Teacher Evaluation System) 2.0 evaluator, launched a positive office referral program, worked as a liaison with the PTO, as well as decreasing negative office referrals by 42 percent.

In 2021, he received his Masters in educational administration from Concordia University.

Also at Monday night’s board meeting, Brian Carey was approved as the district’s new director of athletics.

Carey comes to Clinton-Massie from East Clinton Local Schools, where he served as the AD (athletics director), as well as working as assistant principal at the high and middle schools. He helped establish the Astros new girls soccer program, which is scheduled to have its inaugural season this fall.

In 2017, Carey received his Masters in educational leadership from the American College of Education. He began his educational career as a functional mental disabilities teacher and assistant varsity baseball coach at Shelby County High School. He then moved to East Clinton where he served in many capacities as teacher and coach.

In other news from the monthly board session and from reports submitted by the district’s Senior Leadership Team:

• Ethan Johnson, Isaiah McCoy, and Jenna Hanlon have qualified for the National Business Professionals of America (BPA) competition from May 4-8 in Dallas, Texas. Clinton-Massie High School business teacher Duane Earley will lead the trip.

In March, seven of the eight CM students who competed at the Ohio BPA state competition were recognized on stage as Top 10 finishers in their respective testing areas.

• “Creative Minds” camp is being offered this summer for the third time by Clinton-Massie, running four half-days. The camp will offer esports, coding, 3d printing, virtual reality and more.

• Food Service Director Tracy Mathews suggested to board members that there be no increase in the lunch price for the upcoming academic year. Furthermore, she said there’s a chance the school meal waiver enacted during the pandemic may be extended beyond June 30.

• CM Superintendent Matt Baker gave a short update about a three-phase project which involves athletic and outdoor facilities and would basically recreate the Lebanon Road campus grounds to better serve the school and community.

“I’ll be honest with you, I haven’t gotten the response like I hoped from some local banks. I have reached out to them, I’ve even had meetings with two or three,” said the superintendent.

The project is to be funded by businesses and individuals and not by taxes, school district officials have said.

Baker said the district did have Fifth Third Bank “reach back out to us.”

• Clinton-Massie High School this month held an Alumni Career Fair. Students were encouraged to speak to alumni in their fields of interest.

The following CM alumni participated: Sam Avey (Hi-Tech Electrical Contractors), Tiffany Allen (Nurse Practitioner — The Christ Hospital, Wilmington Pediatrics), Andy Gerspacher (Construction at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, U.S. Coast Guard veteran), Scott McFarlane (Winsupply, and an aviation pilot), Adam Wolfe (Clinton County Engineer’s Office), Andrew Ledley (secondary education), and Michaela Wolfe (primary education).

Also, Kyle Aubrey (Ohio Highway Patrol – Academy), Allyson (Monin) Aubrey (social work, U.S. Air Force), Gunner Calhoun (Wilmington PD and Navy veteran), Brittany Santoro (Dayton Children’s Hospital – Nurse), Logan Evans (Army veteran and law enforcement / U.S. Marshal), Ryan Collett (Pivot Biology), Emilie Fisher (Warren County Soil & Water Conservation District), Katie McFarlane (marketing and accounting – LGSTX), and Kelsey Brown (cosmetology, independent contractor).

Also, Hayley Gullette (Bella Chic Salon), Cami Stiverson (Bella Chic Salon), Ryan Evans (Phillips Industries — transportation), Jeff Burton (All Decked Out and Concrete, BHV Foundation, Navy veteran), Bob Wilson (Wilmington Police Sergeant); Cole O’Bryon (Purkey Landscaping, operations manager), Clayton Morgan (ASC Warranty, entrepreneur), and Derick Logan, Amanda Fanin and Jon Har (all three with Amazon).

Byrer https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_new_principal_c.jpg Byrer Gary Huffenberger | News Journal Mathews https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_tracy_c.jpg Mathews Gary Huffenberger | News Journal New Clinton-Massie Director of Athletics Brian Carey is welcomed into the Falcon Family. From left are board members Phil Harner, Kathleen Norman, Andy Avery and Mike Gorman; next are Brian Carey, his wife Tessa and children Jace, Easton and Brantley; and next are Supt. Matt Baker and board President Jeremy Lamb. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_new_AD_c.jpg New Clinton-Massie Director of Athletics Brian Carey is welcomed into the Falcon Family. From left are board members Phil Harner, Kathleen Norman, Andy Avery and Mike Gorman; next are Brian Carey, his wife Tessa and children Jace, Easton and Brantley; and next are Supt. Matt Baker and board President Jeremy Lamb. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal