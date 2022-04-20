Mocked and loaded for laughs: Murphy Theatre hosts Mockumentary Film Fest this weekend

WILMINGTON — This weekend — Friday through Sunday, April 22, 23, and 24 — the art of the mockumentary film is celebrated at the historic Murphy Theatre with four of the funniest, most beloved flicks of this genre.

Christopher Guest and his motley group of improv professionals, including Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara, pull off some of the funniest scenes on the silver screen, many unscripted and by the seat of their pants, as they run the gambit in this weekend of Hollywood hysterics.

• The reunion of three ’60s folk music groups at a town hall memorial performance for their recently deceased producer in “A Mighty Wind” starts the weekend off at 8 p.m. Friday.

• The high drama of the cut-throat canine competition industry in “Best in Show” hits the Murphy screen on Saturday at 5 p.m. — followed by the behind-the-scenes antics of an aging, once popular touring rock and roll group in “This is Spinal Tap” at 8 p.m. Saturday.

• The weekend wraps up Sunday at 2 p.m. with “Waiting for Guffman”, chronicling the highs, lows, and even lowers of a community theatre from Blaine, Missouri, and their eccentric director Corky St. Clair as they await the arrival of Mort Guffman, a New York theatrical producer, with the hopes that their homegrown musical “Red, White, and Blaine” just might make it all the way to Broadway.

Joining Guest, Levy, and O’Hara are a who’s who of comedy all-stars, including Michael McKean, Harry Shearer, Parker Posey, Fred Willard, Bob Balaban, John Michael Higgins, Jane Lynch, and Jennifer Coolidge, just to name several.

Tickets are $8 for each film, or $30 for the whole kit-and-caboodle. Tickets are available at the door.

“Waiting for Guffman” and “This is Spinal Tap” both carry an “R” rating. “Best in Show” and “A Mighty Wind” both carry a “PG-13” rating.

For more information please visit the Murphy Theatre website www.themurphytheatre.org .

The Murphy Theatre is located at 50 W. Main St. in downtown Wilmington.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_mockfest-1.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_Murphy-Theatre-logo-1.jpeg