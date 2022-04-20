Blanchester Local Schools proposed tax on May ballot: From erasing district’s budget deficit to filling educational, personnel, and equipment needs

BLANCHESTER — The school district is hoping passage of a proposed income tax on the May 3 primary ballot will help them with bringing out the full potential of the students.

The Blanchester Local School District’s proposed tax would be 1.25% of the earned income of “individuals residing in the school district for six (6) years, beginning January 1, 2023, for the purpose of current expenses and permanent improvements,” according to the Clinton County Board of Elections.

Blanchester Superintendent Randy Dunlap told the News Journal he not only hopes to take the district out of a spending deficit they’re in, but he advises they have identified several needs.

Some of these include fulfilling positions— including a Spanish teacher, which they haven’t had in three years, said Dunlap.

These needs also range from getting involved with a transportation management program, concrete repairs, getting new outside lights, updating their security system, and getting new equipment for snow removal.

“We’d use the money to purchase equipment for plows and trucks to make sure the schools remain open,” he said. “This past winter made us realize we needed that equipment.”

Among other staffing needs they’d fulfill, they would be adding people who would help with the increasing number of students who indicate they have a disability. The district would obtain updated resources for science and social studies services. The money would also be used to increase the need for custodial and maintenance personnel.

“We also want to return some after-school programs. This would help keep an eye on the students, make sure they’re safe, and they have activities to do,” he said.

So far, the response to the levy has been positive, according to Dunlap.

“We’re not asking for more than what we need,” he said. “We’re not looking to make money off of it. We want to make a safe and fulfilling environment for students.”

Dunlap vowed they’ll be “good stewards of the money” and to be transparent.

For any further information about the levy, call Blanchester Local District at 937-783-3523.

