An Earth Day like never before: First ‘Earth Day Experience: Sustainability from A to Z’ Saturday in Wilmington features huge range of activities

Visit @earthdayEX on Facebook for more details on events planned for Saturday.

WILMINGTON — The first “Earth Day Experience: Sustainability from A to Z” is set for this Saturday in (and near) downtown Wilmington.

This free event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. presented by Main Street Wilmington is a day-long opportunity to re-think sustainability and recycling with hands-on demonstrations, STEM activities, music, art and much more for all ages.

The event will wrap throughout the downtown and to its primary sponsor location AZEK/TimberTech on Prairie Avenue.

Participants can start at Xidas Park (at Sugartree and Mulberry Streets) and visit the downtown demonstrations.

Pick up an event map and day’s itinerary, and youths can pick up a free Player’s Guide — an event-wide scavenger hunt complete with prizes.

Then hop a free event trolley out to the AZEK/TimberTech Demonstration Barn. The trolley will circulate the route to provide transportation to all event locations.

The four main locations are: at TimberTech/AZEK; on Sugartree Street, in the Murphy Theatre; and on Lincoln Street — with many other locations including The Art House on Sugartree Street.

Also stop by on Sugartree Street and help Cub Scout Pack 155 make Sugartree Square a little brighter, with tools and supplies on-hand.

Even visit with a beekeeper, as well as many vendors and informational booths.

Activities and presentations will focus on four main areas: recycled art, recycled science, music, and clothing.

A sample of activities planned include:

• Event-wide scavenger hunt, with prizes and activities along the way

• Touring “The Plastic Van”, make your own slime production, plus a recycled lumber exhibit

• Recycled art and musical instruments, including The Woven Muse at the TimberTech Barn

• Clothes mending, upcycling and donation

• Free take home “plant a tree” for all participants

• Local music, art, food & entertainment

At the Murphy Theatre

• Guided tours at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

• Julie Music Adventure noon and 2 p.m.

• Upcycled Art with Becky 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

• Cantabile: A Celebration of Voices at 1 p.m.

• Charlie’s Cast & Crew offers beverages, snacks, as well as a kids meal deal ($4) 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

• Fancy Free Cloggers 2 p.m.

At Clinton Co. History Center

• “Make a Mess” while learning how technology has changed and how it impacts our world; corner of Locust and Lincoln Streets

At Laundromat Libraries

• Story Time featuring community volunteers every 30 minutes 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sugartree Street. Also take a book home, sign-up for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, and donate your gently used books.

At Thorngren Studio Arts

• Mary Beth’s work celebrates Earth Day with recycled materials; at 20 N. South St.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_Earth-Day-Experience-logo.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_Earth-Day-poster.jpg This display at the Clinton County Courthouse consists of many upcycled materials. It was constructed by Tim Wiederhold. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_earth-display.jpg This display at the Clinton County Courthouse consists of many upcycled materials. It was constructed by Tim Wiederhold. Courtesy photo

Wide range of events set for Saturday

News Journal