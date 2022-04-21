Throwback Thursday: Elephants on parade

These are some highlights from the News Journal on April 12, 1972:

Nationally

‘Young, Duke Explore Moon After Science Station Setup’

“SPACE CENTER, Houston (AP) — Apollo 16 astronauts John W. Young and Charles M. Duke Jr. stepped on the lunar surface today to begin man’s first exploration in the mountains of the moon.

“During the seven-hour excursion, Young and Duke planned to set up a nuclear-powered science station and to drive their battery-powered moon car across an undulating plain to inspect two craters named Spook and Flag for evidence of volcanic activity and other lunar secrets.”

‘Space Shuttle Clears Hurdle In U.S. House’

“WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan boots has lifted President Nixon’s space-shuttle plan to its first victory in Congress. After killing a move to delay development of a reusable shuttle for round-trip manned space flights, the House voted 277 to 60 to authorize the $3.43-billion space-agency budget.”

‘No Letup Seen In Vietnam War’

“SAIGON (AP) — U.S. bombers and fighter-bombers struck deep into North Vietnam today, attacking supply depots, transportation facilities and air defenses 80 miles south of Hanoi, the northern capital. Aground, North Vietnamese troops launched furious attacks around An Loc and knocked a South Vietnamese battalion out of action.”

Locally

“The Blanchester police department today is awaiting results of examinations of the rubble of the Thomas Hartley home at 112 Pansy Road, leveled by a blast early Tuesday morning.

“Hartley, now home on emergency leave, was on National Guard duty in Louisiana at the time of the explosion while his wife and seven-month-old daughter were with relatives in Pleasant Plain.”

• The annual Clinton County 4-H Advisors Conference was held at Wilmington High School including President Daryl Prickett, Extension supervisor Ivor Jones, and Junior Leadership officers Greta Ehlerding, Terry Bradshaw, Shelley Stephens, Nancy Smart, Robyn Curtis, Cathy Dean and Jim Hill. The presidents session was conducted by Jones and included Adrian Roberts, Mrs. Clifford Curtis, C.J. Moore, Clarence Graham, Beulah Hill, Robert Peelle, Helen Storer, and Edward Fladt.

• The Wilmington High track team defeated Greenfield 64-59 as WHS won 8 first-places. “Tim Shumaker, as usual, took victories in both the shot put and discus events” and other winners included Jackie Watson, John Halley, and Dan Curliss.

• “Wilmington Mayor Dale Minton Thursday night asked council to study the feasibility of a full-time city government and the establishment of a Charter Commission.”

• At the Murphy Theatre was “Klute” starring Jane Fonda and Donald Sutherland.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_-11-Elephants.jpg Clinton County History Center