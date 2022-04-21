Cravens retires as Wilmington police chief

WILMINGTON — Wilmington Police Chief Chief Ron Cravens is retiring from that position effective Friday, April 22, the City of Wilmington announced Thursday afternoon in a news release.

Chief Cravens has served the WPD for more than two decades in many capacities — including as a 911 dispatcher, patrol officer, sergeant and interim chief — before being promoted to chief of police three years ago.

“I am proud to have served the city and this department for this time in so many ways, especially my time as chief,” Cravens said. “Wilmington is a great community and the officers and staff in the department continue to make me proud.”

The News Journal inquired to the city on March 24 for confirmation/information that Cravens was retiring, but the response was that there was “nothing to say specifically about that”, and a follow-up public records request made that day has not been acknowledged.

As a statutory city in Ohio, Wilmington abides by the Ohio Revised Code (ORC) of the Legislative Service Commission which requires that a statutory city promote from within its ranks, according to the news release. The specifics are outlined in ORC 124.44.

In accordance with that, an interim chief has already been named from within the department and internal candidates will soon be able to apply for the regular chief position.

Administrative Sergeant Neil Rager will serve as the interim chief upon Cravens’ retirement. Sgt. Rager has been with the Wilmington Police Department for 25 years, serving in many capacities while earning numerous accolades and awards.

