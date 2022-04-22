SSCC honor society remains active

Southern State Community College’s Phi Theta Kappa honor society chapter recently visited a national conference in Colorado and picked up a bevy of honors at an awards program, according to the chapter advisor.

Chapter Advisor Susan Morris said Alpha Omicron Eta, the SSCC PTK chapter, recently attended PTK’s Catalyst Convention in Aurora, CO for professional development and networking.

According to its website, the convention is PTK’s premiere annual event, bringing together members, advisors and their supporters for professional development and celebration of the accomplishments in their communities.

The convention included immersive opportunities for personal and professional development, college transfer guidance from experts, inspiring speakers, elections, and many opportunities to network and learn from other members of the PTK community, according to Morris.

As part of the honors study topic “The Art and Science of Play,” former AOE President Brock Morris made it to the final round of PTK’s inaugural e-sports tournament for Rocket League 3v3.

AOE was also awarded a number of honors as part of the Hallmark Awards Program, which celebrates 40 PTK chapters throughout Ohio and West Virginia Colleges for a variety of collaborative projects and efforts.

At a recent ceremony, AOE was awarded Ohio Region First Runner-up for the College Project Award. The College Project’s purpose is to strengthen a supportive relationship between the chapter and the college administration.

Working with the SSCC administration, AOE developed the Health Ambassador 2.0 project, which involved students being posted at prominent locations on SSCC campuses encouraging mask wearing, sanitizing and social distancing. Students also worked with state and local health officials in deploying the COVID-19 vaccine and testing kits.

Former AOE President Brock Morris and former VP of Service Alyssa Mays were each awarded the Order of the Torch award, which recognizes an exceptional atmosphere of teamwork, leadership abilities and other enthusiastic engagement in the society; and the Order of Athena individual officer award, which recognizes demonstration of leadership, promotion of Honors in Action, and other engagement in the society.

Susan Morris was awarded the Dr. Charlie Gallucci Advising Award of Appreciation, which recognizes excellent PTK advisors; and former member Elizabeth Neal was awarded the Ohio Region Most Distinguished Chapter Member Award, which recognizes embodiment of PTK’s values through chapter activities.

The chapter was also awarded five-star chapter status, the Ohio Shining Star Award, and Most Distinguished Chapter Second Runner-up.

The Five Star Chapter Plan offers five levels of engagement in Phi Theta Kappa. Each level consists of prescribed activities to build a strong, active chapter taking advantage of all Phi Theta Kappa has to offer. AOE held the five-star level for the second consecutive year and was recognized as a most distinguished regional chapter second runner-up.

To be considered for a Distinguished Chapter Award, a chapter must submit entries for both the Honors in Action Project and College Project Award. The top 10 percent of chapters submitting both Honors in Action Project and College Project Awards are recognized as a distinguished chapter.

The Shining Star award was received for collaborative efforts with Wilmington College to host the Leaders in Action Regional Convention.

The PTK honors society is guided by the following four hallmarks:

Leadership – giving opportunities for leadership experience and character development.

Scholarship – recognizing those who excel academically and strive to reach a higher level of learning.

Fellowship – gathering a community of like-minded individuals who share ideas and ideals.

Service – emphasizing service to others, both on college campuses and in the community.

For more information about growing in leadership, receiving college scholarships, serving your community, and benefiting from the fellowship of the PTK opportunity through SSCC, contact the adviser team at [email protected]

From left at Phi Theta Kappa’s Catalyst Convention are former SSCC PTK Chapter President Brock Morris, PTK Chief Engagement Officer Blake Ellis and SSCC PTK Chapter President Alex Bradshaw. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_1.jpg From left at Phi Theta Kappa’s Catalyst Convention are former SSCC PTK Chapter President Brock Morris, PTK Chief Engagement Officer Blake Ellis and SSCC PTK Chapter President Alex Bradshaw. At a recent awards ceremony from left to right are former SSCC PTK Chapter VP of Service Alyssa Mays, Honorary Chapter Member Dennis Kelly of Wilmington College, Chapter Advisor Susan Morris, and former Chapter President Brock Morris. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_2.jpg At a recent awards ceremony from left to right are former SSCC PTK Chapter VP of Service Alyssa Mays, Honorary Chapter Member Dennis Kelly of Wilmington College, Chapter Advisor Susan Morris, and former Chapter President Brock Morris. Pic 3: At a recent awards ceremony from left are SSCC PTK Chapter President Alex Bradshaw, chapter member Raquel Browder, chapter member Jamison Reed, former VP of Service Alyssa Mays and former chapter President Brock Morris. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_3.jpg Pic 3: At a recent awards ceremony from left are SSCC PTK Chapter President Alex Bradshaw, chapter member Raquel Browder, chapter member Jamison Reed, former VP of Service Alyssa Mays and former chapter President Brock Morris.

