WCS students show their smiles

WILMINGTON — The Big Smiles mobile dentist program recently visited Wilmington City School students in grades K-5.

In the busy lives of our families, the mobile dentist provided quality and convenient services for the students of Wilmington. They learned the importance of starting and maintaining good oral health.

This innovative program was brought to the schools by the Clinton County Health Department in partnership with Mobile Dentists, and the service is offered at no cost to the schools or students.

Nurse Jennifer Simpson said, “We have been so excited about this opportunity for Wilmington City School students. For many, going to the dentist is a scary thing, but for these students to have access to dental care in the school — where they feel safe and can share the experience with their friends — has been wonderful to watch.

“These students have been absolutely amazing and we are loving all of those beautiful smiles!”

This initial event at Wilmington was a big success and we hope to continue and expand this program.

Nurse Jennifer Simpson and Madison Durham. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_IMG_4869.jpg Nurse Jennifer Simpson and Madison Durham. In the composite photo are, from left, Mason Slone, Scarlett Watson and Deklyn Bullard. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_composite-1-2.jpg In the composite photo are, from left, Mason Slone, Scarlett Watson and Deklyn Bullard. Submitted photos