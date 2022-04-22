Sugar Grove Cemetery bridge reopens

WILMINGTON – The City of Wilmington announced the reopening of the truss bridge over Lytle Creek in Sugar Grove Cemetery. The bridge has been closed to vehicular traffic since April 2018.

The construction was funded by the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Municipal Bridge Program and city dollars. The contractor was Fillmore Construction.

“We are glad to get the bridge back open for our patrons and appreciate everyone’s patience,” said City Safety/Services Director Brian Shidaker.

Questions regarding the bridge may be made to the Office of the Director of Public Service at 937-382-6509 or by email to [email protected]

From left are: Derick Wilmuth, cemetery grounds staff; Andrea Tacoronte, Safety/Service Coordinator; Mayor John Stanforth; Heather Storer, Fillmore Construction; Brian Shidaker, Safety/Service Director; Greg Muenchen, Human Resources Director; and John Sholler, cemetery grounds staff https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_image002.jpg From left are: Derick Wilmuth, cemetery grounds staff; Andrea Tacoronte, Safety/Service Coordinator; Mayor John Stanforth; Heather Storer, Fillmore Construction; Brian Shidaker, Safety/Service Director; Greg Muenchen, Human Resources Director; and John Sholler, cemetery grounds staff Submitted photo