CMH reminds: You can Donate Life — register to become a donor

WILMINGTON — Clinton Memorial Hospital held its annual Donate Life Flag Raising Ceremony, hosted by CMH and supported by the county commissioners, during April, which is Donate Life Month.

Keynote speakers were Shelby Lapine, whose late son Luke, a 2014 East Clinton grad, was an organ donor; Bill Repp, Luke’s heart recipient eight years ago; and CMH employee Deb Dozier, a heart recipient.

The flag was raised in honor of former CMH employee Danielle Smith, a donor.

For more information about becoming an organ, eye and tissue donor, visit https://www.donatelife.net/ndlm/ .