‘Earth Day Experience’: Celebrating our planet locally

WILMINGTON — On a beautiful, warm and breezy (and finally spring-like) Saturday, the first “Earth Day Experience: Sustainability from A to Z” — a free day-long opportunity to re-think sustainability and recycling in a different way — was held with hands-on demonstrations, science activities, music, art and fun for kids.

The event, presented by Main Street Wilmington, was held primarily downtown on Sugartree Street, at the Murphy Theatre and at the Clinton County History Center, as well as at the event’s primary sponsor, AZEK/TimberTech on Prairie Avenue, reached via a free trolley that made the rounds during the day.

Photos by Tom Barr | News Journal