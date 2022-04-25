UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] .

Tuesday, April 26

• Friends of the Library meeting at the Wilmington Public Library 2:30 p.m. April 26. You can support the library by joining the Friends of the Library which conducts fundraisers, assists with programs, and generally volunteers where it can to aid the library and its mission. New members always welcome.

Wednesday, April 27

• Hatha/Vinyasa yoga class 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays above the Murphy Theatre. Classes are $10. For more info email [email protected] or go to innerradianceyoga.org .

Thursday, April 28

• Free dinner for the community 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, April 28 in the Fellowship Hall of Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester. Enjoy a delicious meal of ham, mac & cheese, green beans, salad, dessert and drinks. All are welcome at the corner of Center & Wright Streets. For more information, call 937-783-3655.

Saturday, April 30

• McGuffey Lane rocks the Murphy Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

• Tire Recycling Event by Clinton County SWMD. Clinton County residents only; no businesses. Accepting passenger/light truck tires up to 17-inch rim size. $1/tire, cash only; max of 10 tires per household. Online registration required by April 28 at www.co.clinton.oh.us/Recycling . To be held 9 a.m.-noon at CC Engineer’s Office.

Friday, May 6

• Blessid Union of Souls at the Murphy Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

Saturday, May 7

• Wilmington Garden Club Plant Sale featuring a plethora of plants and local crafters 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 7 at the Clinton County History Center in Wilmington.

Sunday, May 8

• Mike Albert Tribute to Elvis Presley special Mother’s Day matinee concert at the Murphy Theatre at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 8. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

Saturday, May 14

• Clinton County Farmers’ Market returns Saturday, May 14 (through Oct. 15) from 8:30 a.m.-noon at its new location — Clinton County Courthouse Square, on the Main Street side between South and Walnut Streets in downtown Wilmington. Learn more at www.clintoncountyfarmersmarket.com or follow on Facebook @ClintonCountyFarmersMarket for weekly events and happenings.

Saturday, May 28

• The Motown Sounds of Touch tribute at the Murphy Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 28. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

June 3-4

• Kansas City Barbecue Competition from noon Friday, June 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 4 at the Clinton County Fairgrounds featuring music, fun food, beer garden, semi-truck show and car show. For tickets/more info including registering for the BBQ competition, visit https://bit.ly/3LSkhUt .

• “Country Invasion” with Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 4 at the Clinton County Fairgrounds. Sponsored by the CVB. For tickets or more info visit https://bit.ly/3LSkhUt .