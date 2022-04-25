Arrest in KI campground incident

DEERFIELD TWP., Warren County — An arrest has been made for a stabbing at a campground.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a felonious assault that occurred on Saturday, April 23 at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar at 5158 Kings Island Drive in Deerfield Township.

At 10:45 p.m. Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office was called to the campground for a large fight involving several individuals with injuries, including a stabbing.

This call prompted a large police response from several jurisdictions, according to a Monday afternoon news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

After securing the scene, deputies quickly identified one person stabbed with non-life threatening injuries and four other individuals with minor injuries. All victims were taken to a local hospital where they have been treated and released.

As a result of this incident, sheriff’s deputies arrested Tudor Lazar of Tukwila, Washington, and processed him into the Warren County Jail on one count of felonious assault through the Mason Municipal Court.

This incident is still an active investigation; however, the WCSO stated it doesn’t believe any additional arrests or charges will be made.

