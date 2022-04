Members of The Star City Dulcimers and More performed for the residents at Ohio Living Cape May in Wilmington. Two of the group’s members are from Clinton County.

Members of The Star City Dulcimers and More performed for the residents at Ohio Living Cape May in Wilmington. Two of the group’s members are from Clinton County. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_20220422_143230-2-1-.jpg Members of The Star City Dulcimers and More performed for the residents at Ohio Living Cape May in Wilmington. Two of the group’s members are from Clinton County. Submitted photo