WC students to share their work at 11th Annual Student/Faculty Research Forum and Symposium

WILMINGTON — Wilmington College’s study day — Thursday, April 28 before the start of final exams — will provide an opportunity for many students to share some of their academic accomplishments at the 11th annual Student/Faculty Research Forum.

The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Hermann Court is free and open to the public. Students and, in many cases, their faculty co-researcher/adviser will be on hand to discuss their poster presentations. The forum showcases and celebrates the research accomplishments of WC students and faculty across all academic disciplines.

Later that afternoon, from 1:15 to 4:15 p.m., a new event that’s also open to the public, the Undergraduate Research Symposium, will be held in the Center for the Sciences and Agriculture. This offers students an opportunity to share, in a formal, conference setting their original research.

Provost Dr. Erika Goodwin, professor of sport sciences, teaches the senior research course in athletic training. She praised the work done by students in all disciplines as contributing to the scholarship in the various academic fields.

“Doing research projects and disseminating their findings helps students close the loop on their entire academic experience in college,” she said in emphasizing that students conducting research and having an opportunity to present their research — whether at professional conferences or simply before the campus community — constitute valuable educational experiences.

“Presenting helps students build those critical soft skills that are often lacking in the young professional: critical thinking, polished oral and written communication skills, collaboration and professionalism,” she added. “Also, it gives those going on to graduate school a big head start.”

