The sign says it all as the clearing of land is underway this week for the Kettering Health Network facility slated to open next year on Rombach Avenue in Wilmington.

The sign says it all as the clearing of land is underway this week for the Kettering Health Network facility slated to open next year on Rombach Avenue in Wilmington. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_sign-and-dozer.jpg The sign says it all as the clearing of land is underway this week for the Kettering Health Network facility slated to open next year on Rombach Avenue in Wilmington. Tom Barr | News Journal