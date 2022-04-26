28th Annual Walk for Life shows ‘Love in Action’

WILMINGTON — New Life Clinic held its 28th annual Walk for Life on Saturday and hosted 229 walkers who walked in support of Clinton County’s local pregnancy center.

This year’s theme is “Love in Action” and over 39 businesses and 20 churches showed their love in action by donating to this annual fundraiser.

To date, $45,562 has been raised for New Life Clinic’s general fund. This fund goes to support free services for the men and women in our community when it comes to pregnancy, parenting and sexual health matters.

Even though the goal of $60,000 was not met, there is still time to donate toward the Walk for Life. Visit newlifesupport.org and click “Donate”, and designate “Walk for Life” for your donation.

The board, staff and volunteers for the Walk for Life thank our wonderful community for their continued support in keeping the Walk for Life one of New Life Clinic’s biggest fundraisers.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_six-kids-with-one-sign.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_start-of-walk.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_two-kids-and-banana.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_two-women-at-laptop.jpg The New Life Clinic’s 28th annual Walk for Life 5K fundraiser was held Saturday morning from the Wilmington Church of Christ on West Locust Street through downtown, to New Life Clinic and Point Park, and back. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_8-kids-outside.jpg The New Life Clinic’s 28th annual Walk for Life 5K fundraiser was held Saturday morning from the Wilmington Church of Christ on West Locust Street through downtown, to New Life Clinic and Point Park, and back. Submitted photos

Annual Walk for Life raises $45K+