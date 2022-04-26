Local Briefs: Thornburg Road to be closed

Thornburg Road to be closed

Thornburg Road will be closed for bridge maintenance beginning Monday, May 2, weather permitting, the Clinton County Engineer’s Office announced.

This bridge is located between SR 73 S and Clark Road in Green Township. The last address accessible from the northeast (SR 73 S) is 410 Thornburg Road, and the last address accessible from the southwest (Clark Road) is 921 Thornburg Road.

The project is anticipated to take two weeks, weather permitting.

Law library meeting set

Clinton County Law Library Resources Board meeting is 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 4 in the Clinton County Courthouse, Law Library, 46 S. South St., 3rd floor, Wilmington.