CCYC sets Global Youth Service Day

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Youth Council (CCYC) will host its annual Global Youth Service Day community service event this Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to noon.

GYSD is “a coordinated annual event which gathers young people around the world in conducting community service, service learning, and youth voice activities that benefit their communities, their countries, and the world.”

CCYC students, staff, volunteers, and community members will partner with the Clinton County Trails Coalition to perform a litter clean-up and beautification of the Luther Warren Peace Path bike trail, adjacent to the CCYC property.

Additional community service projects include work in the CCYC community garden prepping beds for spring planting, campus beautification, indoor painting projects, and CCYC Disc Golf Course improvement projects.

The event is open to the public and for all ages. Online pre-registration is encouraged and can be accessed at facebook.com/1CCYC/ .

Registration/volunteer check in starts at 9:30 a.m. at the CCYC Youth Center at 302 W. Sugartree St, Wilmington.

Community service projects will run from 10-11:45 a.m. A catered lunch will be provided for all participants at noon.

Youth Service America and Wilmington Noon Rotary Club are event sponsors.

Contact CCYC Director Eric Guindon at 937-382-2828 for more information.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_gysd-ccyc-2022.jpg