WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between April 18 and April 22:

• Craig Botts, 67, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), license suspended from April 20, 2022-April 20, 2023, fined $1,075, assessed $170 court costs. Botts must take part in reporting probation and a three-day residential driver intervention program. The license was destroyed. Driving privileges granted effective May 4. ALS vacated. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of the fine. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• Roger Tucker, 33, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Tucker must have no contact with the victim and pay $600 in restitution. An obstruction charge was dismissed.

• Raymond Sardinas, 56, of Wilmington, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, expired tags, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $530, assessed $340 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Sardinas must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the court costs. Additional violations involving a seat belt, lights, speeding, and prohibited turn.

• Ross Long, 29, of Lynchburg, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Long must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• Aleksander Muladore, 19, of Washington Court House, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Muladore must have no contact with the incident location.

• Marilyn Senteney, 59, of Blanchester, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), license suspended from April 20, 2022-April 20, 2023, fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Senteney must take part in two years of non-reporting probation and may not operate any motor vehicle unless a qualified physician completes a BMV release. ALS vacated. A driving under suspension-financial and a marked lane violation were dismissed.

• Joshua S. Blevins, 43, of Wilmington, obstructing official business, sentenced to 10 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs.

• Donna Hughes, 44, of New Vienna, theft, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, sentenced to ten days in jail (suspended), fined $600, assessed $340 court costs. Additional charges of trespassing and driving under suspension-financial were dismissed.

• William Sagraves, 38, of Jamestown, two counts of disorderly conduct, fined $300, assessed $340. The offenses were amended from menacing charges

• Larry Smith Jr., 44, of Blanchester, driving under suspension, fined $350, assessed $170 court costs. Additional charges of driving under suspension-financial, left of center, and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• David Robinson, 28, of Cincinnati, marijuana possession, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $500, assessed $340 court costs.

• Xavier McKenzie, 29, of Columbus, going 97 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $100, assessed $170 court costs.

• Meygan Burns, 18, of Wilmington, domestic violence. Sentencing is stayed to allow Burns to complete diversion. Burns must consume no alcohol or drugs while the matter is pending, a 20-week batterer intervention program, and a no contact order is terminated. Additional charges of child endangerment and criminal mischief were dismissed.

