UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] .

Thursday, April 28

• Free dinner for the community 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, April 28 in the Fellowship Hall of Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester. Enjoy a delicious meal of ham, mac & cheese, green beans, salad, dessert and drinks. All are welcome at the corner of Center & Wright Streets. For more information, call 937-783-3655.

Saturday, April 30

• McGuffey Lane rocks the Murphy Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

• Tire Recycling Event by Clinton County SWMD. Clinton County residents only; no businesses. Accepting passenger/light truck tires up to 17-inch rim size. $1/tire, cash only; max of 10 tires per household. Online registration required by April 28 at www.co.clinton.oh.us/Recycling . To be held 9 a.m.-noon at CC Engineer’s Office.

Friday, May 6

• Blessid Union of Souls at the Murphy Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 6. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

Saturday, May 7

• Wilmington Garden Club Plant Sale featuring a plethora of plants and local crafters 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 7 at the Clinton County History Center in Wilmington.

Sunday, May 8

• Mike Albert Tribute to Elvis Presley special Mother’s Day matinee concert at the Murphy Theatre at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 8. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

Saturday, May 14

• Clinton County Farmers’ Market returns Saturday, May 14 (through Oct. 15) from 8:30 a.m.-noon at its new location — Clinton County Courthouse Square, on the Main Street side between South and Walnut Streets in downtown Wilmington. Learn more at www.clintoncountyfarmersmarket.com or follow on Facebook @ClintonCountyFarmersMarket for weekly events and happenings.

Saturday, May 28

• The Motown Sounds of Touch tribute at the Murphy Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 28. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

June 3-4

• Kansas City Barbecue Competition from noon Friday, June 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 4 at the Clinton County Fairgrounds featuring music, fun food, beer garden, semi-truck show and car show. For tickets/more info including registering for the BBQ competition, visit https://bit.ly/3LSkhUt .

• “Country Invasion” with Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 4 at the Clinton County Fairgrounds. Sponsored by the CVB. For tickets or more info visit https://bit.ly/3LSkhUt .

Saturday, June 11

• Clinton County Special Olympics Track & Field event at Blanchester High School. Athlete registration 6:30-7 p.m. with opening ceremonies at 7 p.m. and events begin at 7:15 p.m. Admission is free; concessions are available. Interested in volunteering, participating or donating? Contact Latasha Ruddle at [email protected] or 937-382-7519.

Friday, June 17

• “Kids in America totally ’80s” — Wear your ’80s attire for this free concert of the Rock the Block Summer Concert Series presented by the CVB at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 17 in downtown Wilmington.

June 24-26

• “Blazing Brooks”, the Best of Mel Brooks movies at the Murphy Theatre. Friday, “Blazing Saddles” at 8 p.m.; Saturday, “Robin Hood Men in Tights” at 5 p.m. and “Young Frankenstein” at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, “The Producers” at 2 p.m. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

Friday, July 1

• DV8 rocks the beach party free concert of the Rock the Block Summer Concert Series presented by the CVB at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 1 in downtown Wilmington.

Friday, July 8

• Noah Smith “Boots & Hats” free concert of the Rock the Block Summer Concert Series presented by the CVB at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 8 in downtown Wilmington.

Friday, July 22

• Rock the Block featuring Stryper and their unique brand of “heavenly metal” at the Murphy Theatre 7 p.m. Friday, July 22 as part of Rock the Block presented by the CVB. Tickets and more info at https://bit.ly/35rleCs .

Saturday, July 23

• Rock the Block featuring Night Ranger at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 23 at the Murphy Theatre as part of Rock the Block presented by the CVB. Tickets and more info at https://bit.ly/3haxCJH .