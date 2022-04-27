Celebrating Bright Beginnings

Bright Beginnings Tuesday School at Bible Baptist Church Wilmington completed its sixth year and held a graduation ceremony on April 19. Pictured are all the graduates from the 2021-2022 school year. For more information about this free preschool program or for registration forms for the 2022-2023 school year, please visitbbcwilmington.org/bright-beginnings or contact Bible Baptist Church at 937-383-1122. Registration is limited and ends on August 15.

Bright Beginnings Tuesday School at Bible Baptist Church Wilmington completed its sixth year and held a graduation ceremony on April 19. Pictured are all the graduates from the 2021-2022 school year. For more information about this free preschool program or for registration forms for the 2022-2023 school year, please visitbbcwilmington.org/bright-beginnings or contact Bible Baptist Church at 937-383-1122. Registration is limited and ends on August 15. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_Bright-Beginnings-Class-of-2022.jpg Bright Beginnings Tuesday School at Bible Baptist Church Wilmington completed its sixth year and held a graduation ceremony on April 19. Pictured are all the graduates from the 2021-2022 school year. For more information about this free preschool program or for registration forms for the 2022-2023 school year, please visitbbcwilmington.org/bright-beginnings or contact Bible Baptist Church at 937-383-1122. Registration is limited and ends on August 15. Submitted photos