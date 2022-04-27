Blanchester area residents, groups come up big with fundraising for BPD

BLANCHESTER — It was a beautiful evening in more ways than one Saturday in Blanchester.

Emily Speaks, owner of Salon on Broadway, and co-workers and friends saw a need in the community — they discovered the Blanchester Police Department was in need of funding.

They took action and partnered with local marketing company Cross Roots Inc. and set a date for a fundraiser event.

They hit the town for local sponsors and found they were getting a huge positive response. The Blanchester Eagles graciously donated $10,000 and it didn’t stop there.

With over 230 people in attendance Saturday for the dinner, raffles and split the pot, over $27,000 was raised for the Blanchester Police Department.

Mayor John Carman spoke highly of the upcoming plans for the department. He presented Chief Robert Houghton who gave a heartfelt welcoming speech to the town. Houghton was named police chief in February.

Blanchester area residents teamed up in a big way to raise funds for the police department. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_IMG-5549-1.jpg Blanchester area residents teamed up in a big way to raise funds for the police department. Submitted photo