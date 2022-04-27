Blanchester area residents, groups come up big with fundraising for BPD

BLANCHESTER — It was a beautiful evening in more ways than one Saturday in Blanchester.
Emily Speaks, owner of Salon on Broadway, and co-workers and friends saw a need in the community — they discovered the Blanchester Police Department was in need of funding.
They took action and partnered with local marketing company Cross Roots Inc. and set a date for a fundraiser event.
They hit the town for local sponsors and found they were getting a huge positive response. The Blanchester Eagles graciously donated $10,000 and it didn’t stop there.
With over 230 people in attendance Saturday for the dinner, raffles and split the pot, over $27,000 was raised for the Blanchester Police Department.
Mayor John Carman spoke highly of the upcoming plans for the department. He presented Chief Robert Houghton who gave a heartfelt welcoming speech to the town. Houghton was named police chief in February.