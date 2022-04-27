Leadership ‘22 final class day in Health and Human Services

Leadership Clinton met on April 21 for their last class of the year — Health and Human Services Day — beginning at Clinton Memorial Hospital.

The class started the day bright and early, scrubbing into the operating room and take the surgical robot for a test drive. The robot is used by the surgeon from the command console, where they perform the procedure by controlling multi-jointed, wristed instruments while looking through a magnified view using a high-definition camera. This technology ensures an extra layer of precision and accuracy.

This minimally invasive surgical system can reduce damage to surrounding tissues, improving surgical outcomes and allowing for faster patient recovery. Class members enjoyed the challenge of trying to tie a knot using the robot.

The class heard from cardiologist Dr. Chris Wright, and toured the new Interventional Suite where they heard about the affiliation agreement between CMH and The Christ Hospital. As a network affiliate with The Christ Hospital Heart & Vascular, the goal is to enhance access to high-quality cardiovascular care by providing the right care in the right place at the right time, preferably as close to home as possible.

Dr. Brian Santin, Chief Medical Officer at CMH, gave a brief overview of the changes that have taken place at CMH in the past two years, including new physicians, service lines, the latest and greatest in innovative equipment, and much more. CMH is continuing to invest in bringing new innovated technology to the residents of Clinton County.

Students of Leadership Clinton then switched gears and made the short trip to Clinton County Jobs and Family Services.

They were greeted by Director Nicole Rodman, and heard about the many programs and services JFS has to offer to support families and children in Clinton County.

The agency consist of four units: Family Services, Child Protection, Child Support and OhioMeansJobs. Local programs include cash assistance, food assistance, childcare, Medicaid, adoption, adult protective services, child protective services, foster care, local workforce initiatives and child support programs.

The class also toured the building and saw firsthand some of the amazing resources JFS has to offer.

Next the class learned about the Mental Health Recovery Board of Warren & Clinton Counties from two of their classmates, Tommy Koopman, Deputy Director of Prevention & Wellness, and Reija Huculak, Deputy Director of Adult Mental Health & Recovery Services.

The class learned about the mental health resources available to county residents as well as future plans to continue to bring awareness to mental health issues locally.

The Mental Health Recovery Board plans, funds, monitors, and evaluates mental health and addiction services, as well as encouraging recovery and providing support and education to our community.

Lastly, we heard from classmate Jamie Roe, Educational Services Administrator at Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

Class members learned about the Educational Support Center and how ESC staff members work closely with the four school districts and other service providers in Clinton County to ensure, through coordination, that all systems work together to provide quality services to eligible children.

Class members also learned more about programs like Help Me Grow, Building an Inclusive Workforce, and Clinton County Special Olympics. These program align with the Board of DD Vision of empowering all to embrace a community transformation that encourages integration and positive relationships committed to trust and acceptance.

It was a great day learning about the many health and human services resources located right here in Clinton County.

Up next is the Leadership Clinton Class of ‘22 graduation on Thursday.

Leadership Clinton students began the day learning about new technologies and newest developments at CMH. LC students learned about the duties and offerings of Job and Family Services.