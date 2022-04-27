Retired EC teacher pens next children’s book

Local author Beth Woodruff’s new book new book “The Animal Jive” takes readers “into the vividly imaginative world filled with playful animals of a young boy named Max. Every night after his parents put him to bed, Max’s lights come on and his room comes alive.”

Woodruff, of Sabina, was a teacher at East Clinton for 30 years and was profiled in the News Journal last year along with her book “Mr. L.E. Font.”

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, readers who wish to can purchase “The Animal Jive” at bookstores at the Apple iBooksStore, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.