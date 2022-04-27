Local man faces abduction charges

WILMINGTON — A Wilmington man faces two charges of alleged abduction.

Joshua L. Smith, 29, was indicted by a grand jury in Clinton County Municipal Court for an alleged incident that took place on Sunday at a Sabina residence.

According to the court affidavit, deputies from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Sabina Police Department where they made contact with a female subject.

She advised the father of her children (Smith) “hit her repeatedly and pushed her out of the residence after threatening to kill her and that her minor children, age 2 and 3, were still in the upstairs of the residence.”

The subject told authorities Smith had allegedly taken the children previously and would be unaware of where they were for “several weeks”.” The affidavit notes the subject had bruises on her face, back, arms, legs, and chest. Deputies discovered that Smith did not have parental rights over the children, they reported.

Multiple officers were involved in the search after Smith and the children weren’t found at the Sabina residence. Deputies discovered that family members determined, via texting, Smith planned on harming himself.

A deputy was able to make telephone contact with Smith and “he said he was willing to have his step-father pick up the children, that he would not harm the children, but did intend to harm himself.”

The children were later picked up, delivered safely to their mother, and appeared unharmed. Smith would later be arrested at his residence.

