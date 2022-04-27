CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 16-year-old male juvenile for alleged menacing and underage alcohol consumption at 11:15 p.m. on April 19. According to the report, the juvenile reportedly “engaged in menacing behavior and was using alcohol while on probation.” Two subjects — both acquaintances — were indicated as victims.

• At 4:13 p.m. on April 20, a deputy located a plastic bottle on South South Street in Wilmington that was used to tamper with a drug test. According to the report, this was located in the backseat of a cruiser after transporting a 41-year-old female suspect to the jail.

• At 5:59 p.m. on April 16, deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in Martinsville for a domestic dispute. A 42-year-old female resident was listed as a victim in the report with apparent minor injuries. The victim’s boyfriend was indicated as the victim

• At 10:44 p.m. on April 17, deputies responded to a residence on State Route 380 in Wilmington/Chester Township for a suspicious vehicle report. According to the report, the deputed located subjects “cleaning out a barn” and a 41-year-old Columbus male was found to have suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

• At 5:05 p.m. on April 15, A 37-year-old Port Williams/Liberty Township male reported someone had slashed the tires on his vehicle.

• At 2:07 p.m. on April 18, a 79-year-old Sabina male reported his utility truck was stolen from his property on Gallimore Road.

• At 4:36 p.m. on April 19, a 42-year-old New Vienna/Clark Township female reported the title of a vehicle being forged. A 58-year-old Martinsville male was listed as a victim.

• At 2:02 p.m. on April 19, deputies responded to a residence on Osborn Road in Wilmington/Liberty Township where a stolen vehicle was located. The vehicle belonged to a 43-year-old Middletown female.

• At 8:23 p.m. on April 19, deputies recovered a stolen vehicle after an attempt to steal a work trailer in Chester Township at a construction site.

• At 5:05 p.m. on April 15, a 70-year-old Wilmington/Adams Township female reporter the catalytic converter had been cut off her camper. The incident took place at the victim’s residence on South Beechgrove Road.

