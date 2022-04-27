Accused rapist indicted on multiple charges

WILMINGTON — An accused rapist will go on trial in Clinton County Common Pleas Court before Judge John “Tim” Rudduck.

Travis Eldridge, 28, currently incarcerated in the Clinton County Jail, was indicted on Monday. He faces four felony 1 rape charges, two counts of felony 3 gross sexual imposition, and one count of disseminating harmful material to a juvenile — a felony 4.

According to the court affidavit, Wilmington Police Detective Scott Baker, along with a Clinton County Child Protective Service investigator, wrote they met with the victim at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Mayerson Center.

The victim advised the alleged incidents occurred “lots” of times while living at their Wilmington home on Fife Avenue and apparently at their previous residence in Morehead, Kentucky. The victim advised Eldridge touched her inappropriately and engaged in multiple forms of sexual assault.

The victim described the assaults as hurting them, causing injury.

Eldridge’s next hearing is scheduled for May 6.

