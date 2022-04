Fireworks training

Those booms you hear on Saturday may be from Rozzi Fireworks holding their annual fireworks training exercises 9 a.m. to dusk at the Clinton County Fairgrounds.

The training — for pre-registrants only — “encompasses the entire process of setting up a professional fireworks display. Each group will also be constructing shows that will be fired that evening with a pyro-musical display being fired immediately following the group displays,” according to Rozzi’s website.