‘Soft skills’ at workplace can be elusive

WILMINGTON — For Clinton County job openings, the skills reportedly most sought after are communication, collaboration, critical thinking, and analytical ability, according to the Education & Training Working Group of the Clinton County Workforce Collaborative.

The areas of communication and critical thinking will be concentrated on at hoped-for future workshops to boost those two “soft skills” in the local workforce.

At this week’s Wilmington City Schools Board of Education session, Supt. Mindy McCarty-Stewart reported on the ongoing work of the Education & Training Working Group on which she serves.

The goal of this working group or subcommittee is, said McCarty-Stewart, to “elevate the skills and competencies in this region that will increase the sustainability and growth in Clinton County.”

To that end, the working group surveyed current employers in Clinton County on the key skills they need for sustainability and growth.

Among the soft skills identified — sometimes called people skills or social skills — are communication, being organized, empathy, a positive outlook, punctuality, responsible decision-making, reasoning skills, teamwork, integrity, and self-motivation.

One of the working group’s projects is to help develop local workshops to tackle issues surrounding soft skills.

At the start of the board of education meeting, President Michael Flanigan asked attendees to observe a moment of silence for Denver Place Elementary School teacher Amy Depp who died unexpectedly April 10.

During the meeting at Denver Place, some of the school building’s fifth-graders were recognized based upon teacher nominations. The students will move on to the middle school in August.

As each student was introduced, the audience — many of whom were family — heard why the student was being spotlighted.

The students recognized are: Braden “Brady” Young, Emelia Stewart, Bristyl Ruddle, Heavenly Csaszar, Griffin Zeigler, Ava Lohrey, Max Roby, Maezie Furnas, Brook Copas, Christian Vizcaya Bennett, Samantha Chapple, Caleb Sweetman, Lukas Hollon, Justin Crabtree, Ayden Davidson, Alexis Donaldson, and Leo Hicks.

In personnel action, WHS Spanish teacher Karen Clarke will not have her contract renewed based on declining participation in Spanish.

According to the meeting agenda, Debra Linebaugh and David Matthew Fife are training to be bus drivers.

A Transportation Subcommittee meeting will be held 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 2 at the Central Office board room on Nelson Avenue. The discussion will focus on solutions, including long-term ones, for bus transportation issues, said Flanigan.

Stephen Sawzin and Dorothy Gurtzweiler donated $200 to the Wilmington band program.

Supt. a finalist for Kettering post

Wilmington City Schools Superintendent McCarty-Stewart is a finalist for the superintendent position with Kettering City Schools.

The six finalists, according to a list requested by the News Journal and provided by Kettering City Schools Treasurer Cary Furniss, are in alphabetical order: Beavercreek City Schools Assistant Superintendent Bobbie Fiori, Springfield City School District Superintendent Robert Hill, Xenia Community Schools Superintendent Gabe Lofton, Versailles Exempted Village School District Superintendent Aaron Moran, WCS Superintendent Melinda McCarty-Stewart, and Mad River Local Schools Superintendent Chad Wyen.

Kettering has an approximate enrollment of 7,742 students, according to the latest report (October 2021) from the Ohio Department of Education. The Wilmington district totals 2,256 students.

McCarty-Stewart started as WCS superintendent in July 2017, and previously had been principal of Wilmington High School.

Prior to returning to Wilmington schools, she spent 11 years with Mason City Schools, including the last six of those as principal at Mason High School.

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

McCarty-Stewart https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_Mindy-McCarty-Stewart.jpg McCarty-Stewart Wilmington City Schools fifth-graders are recognized during a WCS Board of Education meeting. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_fifth_graders_c.jpg Wilmington City Schools fifth-graders are recognized during a WCS Board of Education meeting. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

Local group hopes to pave way for workshops