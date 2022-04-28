Ohio jobless claims drop past week

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans filed 8,283 initial traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 2,601 fewer than the previous week. Ohioans filed 41,216 continued traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 3,634 fewer than the previous week.

The total number of traditional claims filed April 17-23 was 49,499.

Ohio’s unemployment rate in March was 4.1%. The national unemployment rate in March was 3.6%.

Ohio’s labor force participation rate in March was 61.7%. The national labor force participation rate in March was 62.4%

The latest unemployment numbers reported by the State of Ohio. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_ohio-graphic.jpg The latest unemployment numbers reported by the State of Ohio. ODJFS