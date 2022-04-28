Friends of Library seeks new members

Recruiting new members was the focus of the April 26 meeting of Friends of the Library.

President Jim Hayslip suggested the group explore the possibility of placing peel-off stickers on copies of the Wilmington News Journal with the expectation that people who read the paper probably read books as well. Jim will work on a possible design before presenting the feasibility to the paper.

He is also going to review the current brochure.

The Wilmington Public Library has designated a room adjacent to the front desk which will house “free books” for the public to access. The group will meet on May 10 at 3 p.m. to access shelf space, decor, and the general layout of the room.

Jim has contacted an individual who will purchase the excess books, collected due to the inability to have traditional book sales.

Susan Oberlin, in honor of the May 3 “Teacher Appreciation Day”, is taking flyers to area schools in hopes that teachers will be interested in books for their classrooms or even personal choices. Those dates are tentatively scheduled for May 11 from 3-6 p.m. and May 14 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Susan will also contact the Harvest of Gold to see if that organization would be interested in books for their “Laundromat Library.”

Friends of the Library will explore the possibility of summer “sidewalk sales” and ways to support the Wilmington Library’s children’s activities. It is hoped to recruit the honor group at Wilmington College. Contact has been made with Melissa Snarr, faculty advisor.

The meeting was adjourned. Those present not previously mentioned were Judy Elam, Bob Risinger, and Ann Kuehn.